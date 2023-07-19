Barber gunned down in Sligoville

The St Catherine North police are investigating the death of 39-year-old barber, Marvin Bowley, who was killed along the Waugh Hill main road in Sligoville in the parish.

Bowley, who lives in the James Mountain area, was reportedly standing with others along the roadway about 11:30 a.m. when a man armed with a handgun approached them and fired shots.

Bowley ran but was chased by the gunman who fired several more shots.

Bowley was hit and fell. His attacker ran off and boarded a waiting car.

No motive has yet been established for Bowley's death.

-Rasbert Turner

