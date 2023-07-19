Carib Cement invests $8 million in concrete pavement in PM’s constituency

The McDonald Place community in the St Andrew West Central constituency of Prime Minister Andrew Holness got a major boost and facelift recently as Caribbean Cement Company Limited invested some $8 million to develop a concrete pavement structure in the area.

The move is part of the company’s social impact programme for improving the lives of residents in select communities across the island.

At a ceremony on July 13 to officially commission the pavement, Managing Director of Caribbean Cement Company Yago Castro explained that the investment is included in a $34-million spend spanning this year and last year to modernise communities in Kingston and St Andrew.

“Works in this project included laying the pavement, the creation of gardens and the removal of derelict structures,” he noted.

As standard in these projects, some 80 persons from the community were also trained in the concrete pavement process as well as in health and safety practices.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Castro expressed satisfaction at the transformation of the area, which has gone from being a dust and mud nuisance to a modern environment.

The prime minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents for the community’s transformation, and for the company being a good corporate citizen.

“I know you have done several of these community development projects utilising cement and how it can be used in attractive ways. I know the residents are very happy to see the attention paid to the community and will utilise this new surface to their economic benefit,” he said.