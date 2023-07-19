Expansion of Holmwood Technical will benefit neighbouring schools

Following Cabinet's approval of a $184-million contract to construct a new classroom block at the Holmwood Technical High School, Principal, Hidran McKulsky, says the expansion works will enable the institution to accommodate students from neighbouring schools.

The infrastructure expansion will provide additional space to remove Holmwood Technical from the shift system.

Speaking recently at the Manchester-based institution's annual valedictory and prize-giving service, McKulsky said, “The Government is designing the construction of a building here, and it [will not be] for the benefit of Holmwood Technical High's students and staff only.

“It is one of the strategies that will see Christiana [High School], among other schools, being gradually moved from the shift system. So instead of giving us 300 students each year, at the end of construction, the Ministry of Education may give us 350 or 375 and reduce from Christina and other schools 75 or 50 students,” he explained.

McKulsky said that based on Holmwood's strategic location, the project will benefit communities in Manchester, Clarendon, St Ann, and Trelawny.

He informed that the breaking of ground for the new classroom block will be on July 28, with construction scheduled to commence shortly afterwards.

Earlier this year, during a post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, had announced that the contractors for the project will be C&D Construction and Engineering Limited.

Holmwood Technical High School was established as the first Practical Training Centre on March 2, 1936.

It was converted to a Technical High School in 1961.

- JIS News

