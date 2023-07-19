Gas prices going up Thursday

State-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, has announced increases in the prices of all its products, effective Thursday.

Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.58 to sell for $170.95 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $3.06 to sell for $175.46.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.18 per litre to sell for $163.47.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $171.58 per litre following an increase of $2.29.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.25 with that fuel to sell for $173.48.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $60.68, while butane will move up by $3.06 to sell for $68.21 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

