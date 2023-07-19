Grange saddened by death of former national footballer Bancroft Gordon

The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed deep sadness at the death of former national footballer, Bancroft Gordon, who had been visiting Jamaica from the United States where he lived.

Gordon was 66.

Grange said, “So sad that Bancroft who was one of the guests at the Porus Football Festival in Manchester on Sunday, and actually played in the exhibition football match, died two days later.”

“He was so talented that he represented his alma mater, Excelsior High School, in five sports before settling on football as his final focus and went to represent Jamaica from 1976-79. He also played professional soccer in the US for two years," she said.

She noted that Gordon also distinguished himself as a lawyer and was employed by the Fortune 500 corporation, Marriott International Inc as its vice president, assistant general counsel and corporate secretary. He was also a board member of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

“What has proved to be his last visit to his homeland along with his continued assistance to the national team as well as to various club teams, showed that his love for football in Jamaica remained strong to the end," Grange said.

She extended condolences to Gordon's family members, associates and to the football fraternity.

