Haitians who landed in Portland did not seek asylum - Morgan

Information Minister Robert Morgan said the Government had no choice but to deport Haitians who arrived in Jamaica via boat last Monday as it had to act in accordance with international law.

“Jamaica is a signatory to all the relevant protocols as it relates to persons who find themselves in these positions, and we are ensuring that we follow these protocols,” he said.

Morgan was speaking on Wednesday at a post-Cabinet press briefing, where he reiterated statements made by Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith last week.

Twenty-nine Haitians were charged with illegal entry and placed before the court.

The 24 men and five women were each fined $7,000 or three days in prison at hard labour.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police said arrangements are being made by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency to have them returned to Haiti.

According to Morgan, upon arrival, the Haitians were briefed on their rights as illegal immigrants, including the option to apply for asylum.

But, he said no application for asylum was made.

“They would have been, based on the treaties that we signed, advised of the rights that they have as persons who entered the country in the circumstances that they have,” he said.

“The other thing that we must take into consideration is not to assume that the intended destination of the individuals was Jamaica. There have been circumstances in the past where due to the trade winds, they are seeking to go to the north but they end up in the south. I'm not speculating, but because they have not applied for asylum, then a particular process has to take place from the Jamaican government,” he added.

The Minister, in the meantime, said the action taken by the Government will not affect Prime Minister Andrew Holness' advocacy for CARICOM and the international community to work together to address the security and humanitarian crises facing Haiti.

In his latest plea, Holness urged countries in the European Union to seriously consider contributing financially to the efforts to help alleviate the challenges facing the Caribbean country.

“As Haitians look to rise up from their adversities and to make their country one of promise and not of continuous conflict, let us take the additional steps needed to bring them hope. Let us deliver through decisive action so that there can be peace, stability, and prosperity for a people that have suffered for far too long. Let us act now,” he said.

He made the call while addressing the EU-Caribbean Leaders Meeting on Monday in Brussels, Belgium.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.