Hanover man convicted for sexually assaulting young relative

An elderly Hanover man has been convicted for sexually assaulting a minor relative over a three-year period, starting when she was nine years old.

Family members believe the ordeal caused her to attempt suicide in 2021, which led to another sexual assault, this time by a male aide worker at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover where she was getting medical care.

The elderly family member was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of grievous sexual assault and attempted sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 at the end of his trial in the Hanover Circuit Court.

He is to be sentenced on July 31.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the now teenaged victim.

The sexual assault by the elderly family member began in 2015 and lasted until 2017, according to the child's mother.

Her name is also being withheld.

“I'm quite satisfied with the justice system because I got justice from it,” the mother of the teen victim told The Gleaner after the verdict was announced.

Nursing aide Damion Bigby, 46, was convicted last year of indecent assault for fondling the teen at the Noel Holmes Hospital where she was being treated after the suicide attempt.

- Livern Barrett

