Jamaica and US continue to enjoy strong diplomatic relations – Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has dismissed reports of a “diplomatic row” between Jamaica and the United States.

Social media has been abuzz over the past two days after news broke that Jamaica had decided not to grant diplomatic immunity to the same-sex partner of a new diplomat being posted by the US to Jamaica.

The reports further stated that, given Jamaica's stance, the US State Department had advised that diplomatic visas for some high-ranking Jamaican diplomats currently serving in the US would not be renewed at the end of the current five-year term.

In a statement, Johnson Smith said in accordance with diplomatic practice, and within the ambit of its Constitution, Jamaica grants privileges and immunities to incoming diplomats, their staff and families, to either reside in or visit the country.

She said all requests made to the foreign ministry are considered within this context.

She added that members of staff from both countries continue to reside and work in each other's territory, and are expected to observe the laws of their host country.

Johnson Smith emphasised that Jamaica has always complied with procedures and set term limits for the length of stay of diplomats within the US.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has complied with these procedures and has in fact conducted its customary rotation exercise. Heads of Jamaican missions in the United States whose tenure will come naturally to an end later this year, are already preparing for their transition,” the foreign affairs minister said.

The State Department, in a post on social media, said that, as of August 2021, diplomats from all worldwide bilateral missions to the US are accredited for a maximum of five years.

“At the conclusion of the five-year period, in the absence of a waiver approved by the [State] Department the diplomats are expected to end their tour with the bilateral mission and depart the United States. Ambassadors, charges d'affaires and deputy chief of mission are exempt from the five-year accreditation policy. The United States and Jamaica continue to enjoy close ties based on shared values, culture, tourism and a vibrant diaspora community in the United States,” the State Department said in its social media post.

Johnson Smith emphasised that the Government of Jamaica recognises the importance of maintaining the traditions and practices of diplomacy, which have long ensured a seamless relationship with the diplomatic community, and supported vibrant and admirable relations with the United States for over 60 years.

“The people-to-people relations between Jamaica and the United States have been a most successful area of cooperation, and we look forward to their continuation. There is no diplomatic row between Jamaica and the United States, as we continue to enjoy strong and positive diplomatic relations.”

