Malfunctioning AC unit impacting operations at Cross Roads Tax Office

The opening hours at the Cross Roads Tax Office in St Andrew have been reduced as Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) works to fix a malfunctioning air conditioning system at the location.

Between Tuesday, July 18, and Friday, July 21, the taxpayer service unit on the 1st Floor will close at 1 p.m. daily.

TAJ says the temporary changes to service offerings have become necessary as it moves to address the AC problem.

However, the following taxpayer services will continue to be offered during normal business hours:

* Collection of Motor Vehicle Titles

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Provisional Driver's Licence

* Property Tax Advice

* Certificate of Payment (Property Tax) services

* Correction to Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN)

* Media Number support

* General queries

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

These include filing, payment, property tax querying, traffic ticket, and certificate of fitness fee payment.

TAJ apologised for any inconvenience caused as it works assiduously to rectify the issue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.