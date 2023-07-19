May Pen Tax Office workers stage sit-in over malfunctioning AC unit

Employees at the May Pen Tax Office in Clarendon this morning staged a sit-in over working conditions arising from the building's malfunctioning air conditioning system.

Dozens of customers who arrived for the 8:30 a.m. opening were not allowed to enter the building as workers downed tools.

When contacted, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at Tax Administration Jamaica Meris Haughton told The Gleaner that the AC system at the tax office has been under pressure arising from the ongoing warm weather across the country.

She said the tax authority is aware of the situation and has already moved to address the problem, noting that contact has been made with the service provider.

In the interim, she said fans and mobile ac units are to be brought in to facilitate a cool environment for both staff and the public.

