National skills strategy to be developed for Jamaica

A National Skills Strategy is to be developed for Jamaica with the objective of addressing current challenges in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)/Skills Development system.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, made the announcement during her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday, July 14.

Other objectives of the strategy include strengthening the links between employers, education and training providers; putting people at the centre of the constant evolution of skills; delivering the skills to create more and better jobs and sustainable economic growth; and providing an inclusive society where Jamaicans of all ages are empowered to traverse their path towards new opportunities, embracing technology.

“Several countries around the globe have already moved in this direction. Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and Germany, among others. They understand that a deliberate skills strategy is crucial for a country’s development,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

Meanwhile, the HEART/NSTA Trust is to strengthen its technical and vocational education and training regime to make it more responsive, accountable and forward-looking.

“This with the view of building a technically skilled workforce that is nimble and responsive to changes in global demands. The Office of the Prime Minister will work with HEART/NSTA to develop and grow higher-level technical programmes that are underpinned by the needs of the local economy and industry insight … that will provide persons with pathways to advance to higher levels of technical training whilst supported by on-the-job training,” the minister said.

She added that “enabling our current and future workforce to be the pillar of industry transformation and the engine of economic growth is our goal”.