No staff changes expected with integration of NCDA, National Family Planning Board

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has stoutly defended the decision to integrate the National Family Planning Board and the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) into his ministry, citing a strengthening of functions, with greater efficiencies, following the tabling of two bills.

The bills are the National Family Planning Repeal Bill 2023 and the National Council on Drug Abuse Repeal Bill 2023 which will allow for the transfer of the functions, assets, rights and liabilities of both entities to the ministry.

The legislation was tabled during yesterday’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

Thereafter, Opposition Spokesman on Health Dr Morais Guy questioned the reasoning behind the changes, given that both agencies had excelled at their specialised core functions, while Opposition Leader Mark Golding questioned the future of the leadership and staff of both boards.

In response, Tufton explained that it was not envisioned that the staff of either entity would be affected adversely.

“The objective now is not just to consolidate but to strengthen the functions and this is not going to mean reducing the complement of staff but instead integrating the existing complement in a wider body with a lot more network and engagements, which therefore will make the role and functions much more effective. That’s the rationale behind it. So I don’t envision any change, except a more efficient response to the particular challenges of the respective areas.”

According to Tufton, the integration of these two entities is in accordance with the Public Sector Transformation Action Plan that outlines the policy on the categorisation and rationalisation of public bodies which include mergers, closures, shared service arrangements and divestment of several public bodies which notes that the functions of these entities do not require body corporate status.

MAIN ADJUSTMENTS

He said the NCDA, while continuing its core functions, will see an expanded mandate to include the national response to mental health. Additionally, the repeal of the National Council on Drug Abuse Act will lead to consequential amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act, with the main adjustments being the replacement of any reference to the NCDA with the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

Established as a body corporate by the Government of Jamaica in December 1991, the NCDA had the mandate to review and monitor the misuse of drugs in Jamaica. It was also mandated to undertake, subject to the approval of the minister responsible for health, measures for preventing the misuse of drugs or dealing with the social problems connected to the misuse of drugs and to consider and provide advice on matters connected to drug use and abuse.

The National Family Planning Board was established under section (3) 1 of the National Family Planning Act 1970 with responsibility for preparing, carrying out and promoting family and population programmes, as well as act as the principal agency of government for the allocation of financial assistance or grants to other bodies or persons engaged in the field of family and population planning.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com