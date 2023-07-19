NWA reroutes traffic between Grants Pen and Mezgar Gardens, St Thomas

Motorists travelling between Grants Pen and Mezgar Gardens in St Thomas are being rerouted to the newly aligned section of road, constructed as part of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Programme (SCHIP).

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says that the section, which is 760 metres long, replaces the 1.4-kilometre winding section of the road.

He says that travel time reduction and savings on fuel costs are among the direct benefits to be realised from the realigned road.

Shaw adds that the contractors are pushing to have motorists benefit from the use of at least two lanes of the new four lane highway from Harbour View, St Andrew to Yallahs, St Thomas by the end of August.

The NWA expects that a further two point five kilometres of road between Eleven Miles and Mezgar Gardens will be opened for public use before the end of next week.

The NWA says the SCHIP section from Yallahs to Harbour View is being reconstructed at a cost of over US$110 million.

