Pregnant woman charged with murder gets $400,000 bail

Eighteen-year-old bartender Rochelle Watson, of Mount Ogle, St Andrew, who is charged with murder, was today granted bail in the sum of $400,000 with sureties when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

She is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Ryan West of Mount Ogle.

The allegations are that the accused, who is also known as 'Miss Chin', and the deceased had a dispute on July 8, and a knife was used to stab him in the upper body.

Watson, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb Cunningham, is to return to court on September 13.

In making the bail application, Robb Cunningham asked the judge to take into account the age of the accused and the fact that she is pregnant.

She also submitted that Watson was not a flight risk and will turn up for court.

The judge, in granting bail, ordered Watson not to contact witnesses in the case and to relocate from her present address.

- Barbara Gayle

