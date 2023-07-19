Qahal Yahweh group member pleads guilty to assault

One of the persons arrested in connection with activities at the Qahal Yahweh religious compound in St James has pleaded guilty to assault.

Neil Spence, otherwise called 'Benia', pleaded guilty when he appeared before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday. He is to be sentenced on August 4.

Meanwhile, 13 other members of the Qahal Yahweh group are to return to the court on August 4, after getting extensions to their bails on Wednesday.

The 13 are charged for breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act and breaches of the Marriage Act. The allegations surround incidents that allegedly took place at the group's compound in Norwood, St James.

The police have indicated that other charges are pending and that there were connected matters involving other members of the church that are also expected to go before the court on August 4.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The 13 are represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie and Samoi Campbell.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.