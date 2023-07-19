St Ann cashier charged over stabbing of teen boy

An 18-year-old St Ann cashier has been charged for the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy during a dispute on Tuesday night.

The police say the two are in a relationship.

Samoya Reid, of Liberty Valley in Brown's Town, is charged with wounding with intent.

Her court date is being finalised.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay police are that about 10:30 p.m., Reid went to visit the teen boy when an argument developed between them.

It is alleged that she used a ratchet knife to stab him in the neck.

He was assisted to hospital where he was admitted.

Hours later, Reid later turned herself into the police where she was charged.

