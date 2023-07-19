Tattoo artist charged for fatal stabbing of Portland businessman

Sleuths from the Port Antonio Criminal Investigations Branch have arrested and charged a man for the fatal stabbing of another as he made purchases at a bookstore on Harbour Street in Port Antonio, Portland on Monday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rishton Ramah, otherwise called 'Gaza', a tattoo artist of Port Antonio, is charged with the murder of 56-year-old businessman Robert Grant.

The police say about 4:05 p.m., Grant was conducting business inside the store when he was pounced upon by Ramah who was reportedly armed with a knife.

An argument reportedly developed between them and a tussle ensued.

During the struggle, Ramah inflicted several wounds to Grant's upper body, according to the police.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Grant was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Quick police action led to the apprehension of Ramah in the vicinity of the scene.

They say a knife was also recovered and he was later charged after a question and answer interview was conducted.

His court date is being finalised.

