Two men arrested for alleged car theft

The St James Police have arrested two men who were allegedly caught with a stolen motor car on Belgrade Avenue in Greenwood, St James on Tuesday.

They say about 12:50 p.m., a man discovered that his motor car was stolen from his home and alerted the police.

Assisted by a tracking device that was affixed to the motor car, the police team was led to an area in Greenwood in the parish, where the stolen car was seen.

On the arrival of the police, three men were seen with several car parts and car accessories belonging to another vehicle which was at the location.

On seeing the police, one of the men ran while two of them were arrested and taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

