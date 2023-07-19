Two men fatally shot near examination depot in Spanish Town

The bloodletting continues in Spanish Town, St Catherine with two men being gunned down along Jobs Lane this morning.

They have been identified by the police as 'Nine Head' and 'Big Back'.

It is reported that about 8 o'clock explosions were in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Examination Depot.

Checks were made and the two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds across from the entrance of the depot.

It is reported that they were fired on by occupants in a vehicle that drove up.

The scene was processed by cops attached to the St Catherine North Police Division.

The incident is being probed by the police's Major Crime Investigations Division.

No motive has been established for the double murder.

The fatal shooting brings to five the number of murders in the police division in the last 48-hours.

- Rasbert Turner

