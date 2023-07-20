Ammunition seized in Grants Pen

The Grants Pen police seized a bag containing illegal ammunition used in high-powered weapons as well as cigarettes on Thursday afternoon on Grants Pen Avenue in St Andrew.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that a man was walking in the community when he saw a police team and dropped a black bag and ran.

The officers gave chase and when the bag was retrieved 19 rounds of ammunition were discovered.

The police are now searching the area.

Information also reaching our news team is that this was the second seizure for the police in the area today.

The lawmen said an illegal firearm was found in a section of the Grants Pen community known as Lady Huggins.

These seizures follow yesterday's stakeholder meeting held at the police station.

The Gleaner understands that member of parliament for the area, Delroy Chuck, was in attendance.

The meeting also involved members of the church, promoters and other interest groups.

The community has been tense in recent weeks.

A senior officer told The Gleaner that it appears the weapon and ammunition were being stockpiled.

-Andre Williams

