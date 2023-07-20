Brothers killed execution-style in St James, house set on fire

A 16-year-old boy and his 22-year-old brother were killed execution-style in Long Bay, St James, and had their home set on fire last night.

The incident is being probed by the Area One Major Investigation Division and the Barrett Town police.

The deceased are Neo Samuels, 16, who was a student at St James High School, and Gregory Forbes, both of Wrong Turn Road in Long Bay.

The police report that about 11:40 p.m., the brothers and five other family members were at home when armed men went to the board section of the house occupied by the siblings and kicked the door open.

The men then held the brothers at gunpoint, placed them face down, and executed them.

The house, which is a mix of board and concrete, was then set on fire.

The structure was destroyed by the blaze.

An elderly woman, a child, a teenage girl, and two other family members managed to escape unhurt.

They lost all their belongings in the fire.

- Hopeton Bucknor

