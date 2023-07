Two farmers receive gift baskets filled with top-quality fertilisers and pesticides from Newport-Fersan (Jamaica) Ltd. They are flanked by the company’s sales manager, Denton Alvaranga (left), and technical sales consultant Rickie Reid. The picture was shot during the handover ceremony at Cave Valley, St Ann, where Newport-Fersan donated just under $900,000 worth of fertilisers islandwide to farmers affected by the June 6 floods.