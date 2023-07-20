Corporate Hands | ROJ boosts Project STAR’s programme with $1m investment

Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) has furthered its partnership with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) with its most recent cash donation of $1 million to PSOJ’s Project STAR programme. The contribution will boost the initiatives of the five-year project and its efforts to achieve social and economic transformation in 10 underserved communities. Here, ROJ’s Brand Manager, Andrei Roper (left), officially hands over the $1 million cheque to PSOJ’s Project STAR programme project director, Saffrey Brown.