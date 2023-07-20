Earth Today | ‘Youths have a role’

THE RECENT youth-led climate case in Montana, USA, has local pundits urging a relook at how young people are meaningfully integrated into climate change planning while championing the likely gains for resilience building.

“The future belongs to the next generation. It is the youth who must lead us and with whom we should walk hand in hand and who we should listen to. They understand the issues and this world that we are leaving behind is for them and their children,” said Eleanor Jones, a sustainable development specialist and head of the consulting firm, Environmental Solutions Limited.

“I congratulate this Montana group of youngsters. It is interesting that they wanted this also to be a first case and to use the constitutional right [as grounds for their lawsuit]. It is an important message,” added Jones, who is also a member of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

In what has been described as a ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘first of its kind’ climate case, a group of 16 Montana youngsters filed a case in March 2020 alleging that the state government’s long-standing implementation of a fossil fuel-based state energy system “causes and contributes to dangerous climate change”, in violation of their constitutional rights. Trial proceedings closed last month with a ruling now awaited in the matter.

Ayesha Constable, founder of GirlsClimate Action for Resilience and Empowerment (GirlsCARE), has lauded the youth for their actions.

RENEWED AWARENESS

“There are well defined laws that guarantee that these cases will be successful in the courts, but I believe even being allowed to proceed to trial is a win. I believe climate litigation brings renewed awareness to the magnitude of the climate crisis; and being led by young people shows the many ways in which the young demographic is lobbying governments to take more urgent and ambitious climate action,” she said.

“Through such cases, I believe, at the very least, important legal precedents will be set that will pave the way for future legal actions and climate governance in other jurisdictions,” the GirlsCARE founder added.

Chief executive officer for the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, was of a similar view.

“It is unfortunate that these young people have had to take this kind of action. I am pleased, however, that they have done so … We all have a right to protect future generations. When those rights are violated, action must be taken and I hope other young people in places like Jamaica see this and can learn from this,” she noted.

“Many decisions being taken today or not being taken will likely affect future generations and our young people need to be even more engaged so that they can fight for their rights,” the JET boss added.

According to Jones, young people have long been change agents and they must be enabled to continue in this role.

“Young people can be very influential in making things happen,” she said, referencing the successes of the likes of young Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg.

“Greta Thunberg had this big deal with the climate walk and around the world people galvanised. So the youth has a major role to play and we have to listen. It is not just about how much we can build today or how much construction we can have,” the ESL principal added.

Climate change is considered an existential risk to Caribbean communities, given prevailing threats, including the continued warming of the planet; extreme hurricanes and droughts that have devastated sections of the region over recent years; as well as sea level rise and their associated challenges for public health, food and water security.

