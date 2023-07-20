Man found guilty of killing couple in St Catherine

Andre Knight was on Wednesday convicted of the October 2013 double murder of a Trinidadian man and his female Jamaican companion.

A unanimous guilty verdict was returned by the jury in the St Catherine Circuit Court for the killing of 30-year-old Keron Fraser and 19-year-old Tanashae Bennett.

Knight was remanded for sentencing on September 27.

The court ordered a social inquiry report.

The Crown led evidence that Knight and his then co-accused, Fabian Davis, who has since died, were held with a vehicle that was being driven by the couple at the time of their disappearance.

Checks inside the vehicle led to the discovery of bloodstains, which turned out to be human.

The police subsequently found the body of the deceased buried in Duncan Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The investigation led to the duo being charged with the murders.

Knight escaped police custody but was recaptured in Carwina district, Westmoreland in January 2016.

- Rasbert Turner

