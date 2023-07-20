McKenzie says killing of PNP councillor a dastardly act

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie is strongly condemning the fatal gun attack on People's National Party Councillor for the Southboro Division in Portmore, St Catherine Ainsley Parkins.

Parkins was in his division this morning conducting assessments of a project he was undertaking when gunmen came up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

McKenzie said he is deeply saddened by Parkins' untimely passing.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Councillor Ainsley Parkins. His service to the community will be remembered and his contributions to the betterment of Southboro Division are recognised and appreciated," he said in a statement today

McKenzie said the councillor's dedication to public service and his commitment to the well-being of his constituents were commendable, and his passing is a loss felt by the entire community.

He is calling for the police to use all resources available to bring to justice those who are responsible for this dastardly act.

