Nicola Hamilton, a strong advocate for rural women

When Nicola Hamilton formed the Rural Women’s Developing Organization (RWDO) several years ago, to address some of the needs of women in St Ann, St Mary, and Portland, representational politics was not on her agenda.

But thrust into the arena, she is willing to give it her all, regardless of the outcome.

“It’s just the love of the people, that’s what it comes down to, and the willingness to serve ... regardless of an outcome; to just have the people’s interest at heart at all times,” Hamilton, who is the People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for the Ocho Rios division in the next local government election, told The Gleaner.

“Being in the communities one-on-one is not new for me because I’ve been doing this through the Rural Women’s Development Organization, so this is just another platform through which I’m able to address the different concerns of families,” Hamilton said.

“This is my passion, giving back, helping. It is not about the political side of it for me, it’s something that I’ve always been doing,” Hamilton pointed out.

She says her motivation is the potential for growth and a mindset change among women and girls.

“We don’t have to be shouting at each other, we don’t have to be tearing down each other. As women, we have to understand that it’s a united front for us to get through this. It’s hard as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister. It’s so hard and so when we segregate and tear down each other as women it’s not good for our psyche. It’s not good for us because we’ve been beaten on a day-to-day by outside forces, by outside situations.”

She expressed disappointment in the fact that women still haven’t accepted that they are their sisters’ keepers. It is something that women should keep reminding themselves about, she suggested.

“So, instead of making a call that will darken her spirit, make a call to say, ‘how are you doing today? You’ll be okay today; whatever your desires are today I pray that the God of the universe grants it to you … positive words.”

“And when we hear a woman tearing down another woman, it’s for us to cut it short – ‘Listen, this is not what we’re about. I do not want to hear this because it’s not uplifting; and how will it edify that person?’

“So as women, we have to come together in a mindset where we understand that our sisters need us. Other women need us for a pat on the back, for a lovely word, to say ‘your hair looks nice today’, ‘you’re looking good today’, or ‘I like your smile’.”