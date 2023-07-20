Oliver Mair among four whose diplomatic visas have not been extended by US – Sources

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that the United States Department of State has refused a waiver request from Jamaica for extensions of diplomatic visas for four personnel serving in America.

Highly-placed government sources revealed that among them is Jamaica's Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair.

Mair is slated to leave the US when his current five-year term ends in October.

The others are understood to be personnel serving on diplomatic visas at government agencies.

“The [Jamaican] government sought extensions of the visas but the extensions were denied. Included in the group was that of the Consul General in Miami,” said disclosed the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as they are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Among the agencies with personnel in the United States serving on diplomatic visas are JAMPRO, the Ministry of National Security, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and the Ministry of Labour.

Sources told The Gleaner that contrary to reports Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, is not affected by the state department's 5-year policy.

And Jamaica's Consul General in New York, Alsion Wilson, is also not affected as she began her posting in August 2019.

News reports out of Jamaica have stated that because of the Jamaican government's refusal to grant diplomatic immunity to the spouse of a gay diplomat to be appointed to the US Embassy in Kingston, the US State Department had advised that diplomatic visas for some high-ranking Jamaican diplomats currently serving in the US would not be renewed at the end of the current five-year term.

However, the US State Department, in a post on its social media, said that as of August 2021 diplomats from all world-wide bilateral missions to the US are accredited for a maximum of 5-years

“At the conclusion of the five-year period, in the absence of a waiver approved by the [State] Department the diplomats are expected to end their tour with the bilateral mission and depart the United States. Ambassadors, Charges D'Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission are exempt from the five-year accreditation policy. The United States and Jamaica continue to enjoy close ties based on shared values, culture, tourism and a vibrant Diaspora community in the United States, the State Department said in its social media post.

In a news release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade said that in accordance with diplomatic practice and within the ambit of its constitution, Jamaica grants privileges and immunities to incoming diplomats, their staff and families to either reside in or visit the country.

The Ministry emphasised that Jamaica has always complied with procedures and set term limits for the length of stay of diplomats within the United States

The statement further stated that heads of Jamaican missions in the United States whose tenure will come naturally to an end later this year are already preparing for their transition.

- Lester Hinds

