PNP councillor injured in Portmore gun attack

People's National Party Councillor for the Southboro Division in St Catherine East Central Ainsley Parkins was injured in a gun attack this morning.

This was confirmed by acting head of the St Catherine South police Superintendent Hopton Nicholson.

Nicholson said he could not speak to Parkins' condition.

He said the politician has been transported to the Spanish Town Hospital.

It is reported that Parkins was doing political work in his division when he was ambushed by a group of men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was reportedly sitting in his vehicle on Newland Road, which is located in Portmore, when men came from behind a wall and opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the head and upper body.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.