Reckless PPV drivers should not be allowed to switch owners easily – Vaz

Minister of Transport, Daryl Vaz, says drivers of public passenger vehicles (PPV) who commit serious infractions that leave owners in trouble should not be allowed to easily get another vehicle to operate.

“The driver cannot cause the problem and then leave the owner [of the vehicle] with the problem and migrate [to another PPV vehicle], because he should not be allowed to migrate. Technology should allow us to be able to track that very easily to be sure that the situation that obtains now with all those hundreds of tickets [discontinues],” Vaz said.

Vaz was responding to queries from transport operators during a retreat hosted by the Transport Authority at the Moon Palace Hotel in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on July 13.

“Those drivers that used to do what they did without any sanctions, because the system was broken, this new system will account for them, and we will deal with them in the way they ought to be dealt with. They have caused chaos, they have wreaked havoc on the roads without any sanctions; the time for sanctions is here and they will be implemented,” the Minister said.

He noted that while there are some implementation challenges with the new Road Traffic Act, they are being addressed.

The Minister assured transport operators that issues in the sector will not be fixed overnight, “but once we have the plan and the will to do so, we will do it”.

Meanwhile, Vaz encouraged transport operators to consider electric vehicles as an option in the future, as they are known to be efficient.

“You need to start thinking and looking in relation to electric vehicles, because they are coming, they are here and they will become more dominating, and the bottom line is that they are more efficient,” he said.

As part of the retreat, transport operators from across the island met with the Minister, representatives from the Ministry, and Transport Authority personnel.

A steering committee was also established during the proceedings.

- JIS News

