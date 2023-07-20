Restive prosecutors off-duty over salary issues

Court proceedings across Jamaica are being hampered as prosecutors are restive over salary issues under the government's new compensation regime.

Information has emerged that the disgruntled civil servants are off the job.

Among the courts affected by the action is the St Catherine Circuit Court which was forced to reschedule cases due to absent prosecutors.

Justice Bertram Morrison made the announcement during this morning's sitting of the court.

Attorneys and litigants expressed concerns about the situation.

"I am concerned as I came prepared to start my case, as this matter has been on the roster for five years," attorney-at-law Sean Kinghorn told The Gleaner.

In a statement this morning, the prosecutors bemoaned that the relevant authorities have not responded to letters outlining their grouses.

They said that they regard the lack of response as utter disregard and disrespect.

Prosecutors have called an urgent meeting to address their concerns regarding their welfare, well-being, and the way forward.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn has expressed surprise at the action of prosecutors.

“That is the first time I am hearing this. I am not at my office, I am at a prearranged meeting at the Ministry [of Justice] being chaired by the Permanent Secretary,” she told The Gleaner.

The DPP promised to speak further on the matter later today.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications at the Court Administration Division, Kadiesh Fletcher, said that her office's representatives are expected to be on duty at the various courts today as per usual.

- Rasbert Turner and Christopher Thomas

