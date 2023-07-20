Tufton: Don’t take spike in COVID cases lightly

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica continues to rise, with Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton saying they have moved from an average of 100 per month since January, to over 130 cases as at this week for July.

He was speaking yesterday during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Tufton said isolation ward occupancy was now at 30 per cent of available space, and that the number of persons classified as moderately ill has jumped from 12 to 22 in a week. Two people are severely ill; however, there are no critically ill cases.

“We not seeing any significant increase in deaths … but the fact that we are seeing increases in positivity, it means that it will have an impact on hospitalisation and bed occupancy, and the fact that people are in hospital means the probability of people dying will increase, so we can’t take it lightly,” he said.

He noted that the increase in COVID-19 cases will also impact hospital wait time.

Learn to live with COVID-19

But, stating that the current variant strains are considered relatively mild, the minister said the Government’s policy is to learn to live with COVID-19. However, he warned at-risk individuals to take the necessary precautions.

“Our message continues to be, if you are vulnerable, if you are in doubt, if you are concerned, see your doctor. There are infection prevention and control mechanisms that are standard operating procedures, such as mask-wearing, sanitisation, avoiding crowds, particularly if you fall in the vulnerable category … over 65, underlying conditions, cancers, front-line workers,” he said, adding that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

– Sashana Small