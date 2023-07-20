Two more charged in connection with St James gun and ammunition seizure

The police have charged two more alleged members of the Only The Family (OTF) gang, following the seizure of six guns along with ammunition in St James last week Thursday.

They are 21-year-old Tishell Bernard, a customer service representative, and 26-year-old Remoy Farquharson, a businessman. Both are from Green Heights Mews, Green Pond, St James.

The police had previously charged 48-year-old businesswoman Sheryl McCallum.

The three are charged with several offences, including stockpiling of prohibited weapons, dealing in prohibited weapons and 16 counts of possession of prohibited weapons.

They are also charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition, possession of assorted parts of firearms, unauthorised use of premises for storage of firearms and ammunition and possession of criminal property.

The police say about 4:30 a.m. on July 13, lawmen were in the Green Heights Mews when a premises was searched.

They say during the search, three rifles, three pistols, 466 assorted rounds of ammunition and cash in Jamaican and United States currencies were found.

McCallum, was charged on Friday while Bernard and Farquharson were charged on Sunday.

Their court dates are being finalised.

