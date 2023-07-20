Update | PNP condemns tragic murder of Councillor Ainsley Parkins

The People's National Party (PNP) says it is deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic murder of its Councillor for the Southboro Division in St Catherine East Central Ainsley Parkins.

Parkins was shot while conducting assessments of a project he was undertaking.

He was sitting in his vehicle on Newland Road, which is located in Portmore, when men came from behind a wall and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The PNP has described Parkins' murder as senseless and heinous.

“We call upon law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. It is imperative that the perpetrators of this heinous act are swiftly identified and held accountable to face the full extent of the law,” the PNP said in a media release.

The party said Parkins was an outstanding public servant who dedicated himself to the welfare and progress of his constituents.

“In this time of profound grief, we stand in solidarity with Councillor Parkins' family, colleagues, and constituents, offering our unwavering support during this difficult period.”

The PNP said will be closely following developments in the case and appealed to the public to provide any information that may assist the authorities in their pursuit of justice.

