18-y-o charged over gun attack, attempted robbery at Clarendon bar

The police in May Pen, Clarendon have charged an 18-year-old labourer in connection with an armed robbery at a bar that saw a woman being shot in the head.

Hurran Smith, otherwise called 'Tj', of Mason River district in the parish, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

Smith, who turned himself in on Wednesday, July 12, was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say the incident happened on the night of Tuesday, July 11.

The police report that about 10:15 p.m., Smith and four other armed men entered the bar and proceeded to rob patrons.

The assailants demanded money and when their demands were not met, one of them shot a woman to the left side of her head.

Smith and the other men then escaped.

Residents alerted the police and the woman was taken to hospital where she was admitted.

