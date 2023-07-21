Court to rule September 29 on Gabriel King’s mother's right to privacy claim

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on September 29 whether the lower court erred when it ordered Amoi Leon-Issa to allow investigators access to her cellular phone as part of a murder probe.

Arguments were heard on the breach of privacy application on Friday by a panel of three judges.

Leon-Issa is seeking to have the court quash a judge's production order granting permission to police to search her phone.

During the hearing on Friday, the judges also extended the July 31 deadline by which Leon-Issa is expected to comply with the production order.

She now has until September 29 to give up the records.

Leon-Issa is the mother of nine-year-old Gabriel King who was murdered along the Tucker main road in St James on January 13, 2022.

Leon-Issa reported to the police that her car had been hijacked with the child inside.

The mother has repeatedly failed to provide the pass code to the device in question.

Investigators had expressed a desire to analyse information on the device as part of their investigation into the killing of her autistic son.

The St James Parish Court had ruled that Leon-Issa is not allowed to be present while her phone is being analysed by experts, but her attorney and a technology expert could oversee the process.

-Andre Williams

