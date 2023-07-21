Ian Clough continues to pay it forward

FOR YET another year, philanthropist Ian Clough has brightened the lives of several children attending Exchange All-Age School in St Ann, along with their parents.

After last year’s profound statement to The Gleaner that “life isn’t worth living if you don’t give back”, it came as no surprise that Clough returned to the school on Wednesday, this time accompanied by family members to hand out tablets, school supplies and refreshments to dozens of appreciative students.

Among the deserving students to receive a tablet was grade-three top student, Tessanne Cobourne, who was accompanied by her mother, Veron Daley-Cobourne, to the handover ceremony, held in the school’s auditorium.

Daley-Cobourne was delighted that her daughter got a tablet to assist in her school work.

“I’m so happy my daughter got a tablet today. She’s a bright girl, she finished at the top of her class and made us all so proud,” Daley-Cobourne said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ)/LASCO Nursing Student of the Year 2022-23, La-Daniel Campbell, of Brown’s Town Community College, accompanied by classmate Kawana Janscen, were on hand to address the children, encouraging them to make the best use of opportunities presented to them so as to uplift themselves.

To the delight of the nursing students, several of the primary school students mentioned nursing as their career choice, when asked.

Clough presented both Campbell and Janscen with stethoscopes as a show of appreciation for their contribution to the proceedings.

Principal Ricardo Moncrieffe urged the students to use the tablets for educational purposes only.

Meanwhile, speaking with The Gleaner, Clough again reiterated his commitment to help the community as much as he can, citing his own time in school when others were there to assist him.

“I am a strong believer in helping to make Jamaica a better place to live, by contributing to education, health, and sport,” Clough told The Gleaner.

“I chose Exchange school because two of my sisters, and many friends from Mile End attended the school, my strong relationship with the principal, and me now presently living in the neighbourhood.

“When I was younger, I had good people contributing to my life to make me a better person and I believe that I should do the same to contribute to other youngsters’ lives to help to develop them. I believe if I give back in my small way and everyone gives back in their small way, society will be better.”

Over a dozen tablets and dozens of school bags and backpacks, containing books, pens, pencils and other school items, were handed out, after which the children were treated to ice cream.

Principal Moncrieffe said the event would be expanded next year and taken to a more spacious location.