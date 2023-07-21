Illegal gun seized in abandoned building in August Town
Published:Friday | July 21, 2023 | 8:44 AM
Cops assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division seized a firearm and nine rounds of ammunition during an operation on August Town Road on Thursday.
Reports from the August Town Police are that about 11:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when an abandoned building was searched.
During the search, one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen inside the building.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigation continues.
