Illegal gun seized in abandoned building in August Town

Cops assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division seized a firearm and nine rounds of ammunition during an operation on August Town Road on Thursday.

Reports from the August Town Police are that about 11:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when an abandoned building was searched.

During the search, one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen inside the building.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigation continues.

