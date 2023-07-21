Man charged over St Andrew gun seizure

Twenty-eight-year-old Denroy Scarlett of Refuge district in Trelawny was arrested and charged following a gun seizure during a police operation in St Andrew on Thursday.

Scarlett was charged with possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and alteration of balistic signature of firearm.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 9:15 a.m., a team carried out a cordon and search operation along Sunrise Drive where a two-bedroom dwelling was searched.

The room occupied by Scarlett was searched in his presence, the police say.

According to the police, a black Taurus pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds was found in a knapsack bag.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Scarlett was taken into custody.

A question-and-answer interview was done in the presence of his attorney and he was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.