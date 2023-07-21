Negril Businessman charged for alleged assault and robbery

Forty-nine-year-old Sheldon Harris, otherwise called 'One Dan', has been charged in connection with an attack on a man at his home in Negril, Westmoreland, on Monday.

Harris, who is a businessman of Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, is charged with robbery with violence, assault occasioning bodily harm and possession of prohibited weapon.

The Negril Police say about 4:00 a.m., a man was at home when he was attacked by Harris and two other armed men.

The assailants reportedly demanded money and when their demands were not met, they proceeded to beat the complainant, ransack his room and steal $175,000.

The man reported the matter to the police and Harris was nabbed in an operation on Thursday.

Charges were laid against him later that day.

