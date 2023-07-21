Power restoration delay behind Norman Manley airport chaos

The operator of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston says a delay in the restoration of electricity as part of planned maintenance activities is behind the chaos experienced by users of the airport.

As part of the activities, PAC Kingston Airport Limited says the full-scale shutdown of the airport was slated for between 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20 to 3 a.m. Friday, July 21.

However, power was not restored until 06:10 a.m., more than three hours late.

The company, in a statement today, said the scheduled maintenance was to address an identified concern with one of the main switch gears that is central to the airport's power distribution system.

It said this type of servicing is planned well in advance because it requires a full shut down of all power systems including standby generating systems, flight information systems and requires coordination with airlines and other airport stakeholders including the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Public Service Company and the specialist electrical engineers.

It added that the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority was duly informed and gave its non-objection.

PAC Kingston said the delay in restoring power to a critical piece of equipment affected electricity distribution to airport systems, which impacted flight information and passenger processing systems.

It dismissed reports of a systems failure at the airport.

The company noted that the delay in power restoration impacted flight operations on Friday morning.

The following impacts were experienced:

1. JetBlue Flight B6 1359, which arrived at 05:01 a.m., had to be kept in the holding bay and arrived at the gate at 06:30 when systems were available.

2. Check-in and departure times for the following flights were delayed:

a. JetBlue B6 1260 to JFK

b. JetBlue B6 2676 to FLL

c. Delta DL1841 to ATL

d. American AA1628 to MIA

e. InterCaribbean JY251to PLS

f. JetBlue B61060 to JFK

In order to ensure passenger safety and manage the traffic flow within the confines of the airport, the JCF held vehicles that were approaching the airport prior to the restoration of power, resulting in traffic congestion.

The airport operator said power has been restored and flights are being processed.

The traffic has been cleared and operations are returning to normality.

