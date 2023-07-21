Security scare prankster to know fate on July 27

Chevon Flowers, the prankster who caused a security scare in Ocho Rios, St Ann, last month is to know his fate on July 27.

Last month he pleaded guilty to creating public mischief and using a computer for malicious communication but pleaded not guilty for extortion.

However, when Flowers appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday his file was incomplete.

The accused, who has been in custody since June 3, told the court that he is suffering great distress.

His lawyer said that Flowers is desirous of bail.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, Judge Alleyne said she was not minded to grant bail as the offences are serious.

The issue of sentencing is to be determined on July 27.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.