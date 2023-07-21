St Elizabeth Health Department urges safeguards against respiratory illnesses

The St Elizabeth Health Department is urging persons across the parish to remain vigilant and adhere to infection-prevention measures, particularly the use of masks in public spaces, in light of a slight increase in reported cases of respiratory illnesses.

Medical expert at the health department in the parish, Dr Carol Hamilton, indicated that during last week, the Black River Hospital received about seven respiratory cases.

She said this is three more than the number for the previous week, while reminding persons that the COVID-19 and influenza viruses are ever present and circulating.

“You should know [that] the variant of COVID-19 that is [circulating], known as omicron, is highly transmissible. Also, we have influenza A and influenza B circulating. Therefore, we encourage our citizens to continue to observe the infection-prevention and safety protocols,” Hamilton emphasised.

She was addressing the monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on June 13.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She said healthcare workers will ensure that persons accessing public medical facilities across the parish adhere to the safety measures.

Hamilton emphasised that this is crucial to ensure the protection and well-being of patients and healthcare professionals, minimise the risk of infections and promote a safe and secure environment for all.

She also encouraged persons who have not taken the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines to do so, noting that these “are available at all our health centres”.

In the meantime, mosquito search and destroy activities continue across St Elizabeth.

Hamilton indicated that vector-control engagements will be heightened over the next few months through an increase in the number of temporary workers carrying out larvicidal activities.

Reducing the population of disease-carrying vectors, such as mosquitoes, will effectively minimise the risk of vector-borne diseases and promote sound public health.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.