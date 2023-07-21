St James teen who was being sought for murder surrenders

A teenage boy who was being sought by the St James Police for murder and other crimes surrendered on Friday in the company of his attorney.

Romario Ferguson, 18, also called 'J T', was handed over at the Freeport Police Station about 3 p.m. “in good medical condition”, according to his attorney Donnovan Collins.

Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis, commanding officer for the St James Police, confirmed that the teen is in custody.

It comes three days after a pre-dawn operation by the security forces that targeted Ferguson ended with the shooting death of his brother Adlan Ferguson in the community of Shaw Castle.

The police reported at the time that Romario Ferguson escaped on foot and urged him to immediately surrender to the nearest police station.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Collins told The Gleaner that the teen contacted him and sought his assistance.

“He said he is innocent of these allegations and wants to clear his name,” the attorney said.

Collins said his client was questioned by investigators in his presence, but has not been charged with any crime. “The police say they have some more questions and we are arranging a formal question and answer,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.