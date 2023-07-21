Suspect in custody for fatal stabbing of call centre worker

The police in Browns Town, St Ann, have taken a man into custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 22-year-old call centre worker on Friday.

Andre McDonald, otherwise called Ceego, a resident of Trysee district, St Ann was killed at an entertainment event in the community.

It's alleged that a dispute developed between McDonald and the suspect about 12:30 a.m. and a sharp object was used to cut McDonald in the back.

Patrons reportedly separated the two and McDonald went home and returned with a knife and attacked the suspect.

Another physical tussle ensued, during which McDonald was stabbed in his upper body and collapsed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

An investigation was launched and the suspect was held by the police on suspicion of murder.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.