Woman wanted for murder in the US arrested in St James

A 39-year old woman, who is wanted for murder and other serious offences in the US, was arrested in St James on Friday.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says Iyana Reynolds of Tortuga Crescent in Greenwood, St James, was nabbed on an extradition warrant during an operation by the St James police, the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team.

The Montego Bay Police say the operation was carried out between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Her home was searched and Reynolds taken into custody pending further investigation.

