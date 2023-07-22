16-y-o girl, man on gun charges get $200,000 bail

A 16-year-old girl and her 19-year-old co-accused, who are charged in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun in St Catherine, were each granted $200,000 bail in the parish court on Friday.

The teen and Jessy McLaren, who are charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition, were ordered to report to the Olympic Gardens Police Station twice weekly.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne ruled that further checks must be made before bail can be considered for the third accused Tassieo Hutchinson, who played a greater role in the alleged crime.

The matter is scheduled to be mentioned again on July 31.

At that time, the court is also to look into the issue of Hutchinson's address as part of a bail application.

Attorney-at-law Denise Hinson made the application on behalf of McLaren and the teen girl.

The lawyer told the court that Hutchinson has been hospitalised due to an illness, which cannot be treated while in jail, and as such he deserves bail.

The judge noted that Hutchinson was the driver of the vehicle in which the gun was allegedly found.

She then ordered that further checks be made to verify his address.

Allegations are that about 5:45 p.m. on June 26, police personnel received information that a Toyota Axio motor car was involved in acts of criminality.

An operation was conducted along St John's Road and a car fitting the description, which was being driven by Hutchinson and had two others aboard, was stopped.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a Glock pistol with 19 nine millimetre rounds of ammunition was discovered under the gear console of the car, according to the police.

All three were arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

