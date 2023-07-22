21-y-o charged for pulling gun on man at St Andrew wake

A 21-year-old man accused of pulling a gun on another during an argument while at a wake in St Andrew in May has now been charged.

Tajay Blackwood was charged on Friday with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and assault at common law after being questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

The incident happened on Four Forty Drive in St Andrew on Saturday, May 27.

The police report that about 1:30 a.m., a man was at a wake in the area when he got into an altercation with Blackwood.

During the brawl, a group of men who were in the company of Blackwood intervened.

Blackwood reportedly took a firearm from one of his accomplices and placed it under the man's neck and tried to squeeze the trigger, however, the weapon did not fire.

The man then ran and a report was made to the police.

Following an investigation into the matter, Blackwood was arrested.

He was charged on Friday, July 21.

His accomplices are still being sought by the police.

