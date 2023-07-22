Funds needed for upkeep of Mary Seacole’s statue and grave

London:

Seven years after the unveiling of a statue in honour of Britain’s iconic black historical figure, the Mary Seacole Trust (MST) is again launching a major fundraising campaign.

The MST has joined forces with the Mary Seacole Memorial Association to raise funds for essential work on Mary Seacole’s magnificent statue, memorial plaque, and the upkeep of her grave in Kensal Green, Northwest London.

The statue was unveiled by Baroness Floella Benjamin on June 30, 2016, on the grounds of St Thomas’ Hospital on London’s South Bank, following a 12 -year campaign led by Lord Soley and Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

Speaking about the new fundraising campaign, MST Chair Trevor Sterling said: “Mary’s statue was funded by donations from the community, large and small. Now we need to return to our supporters to ask for their help again in ensuring that Mary’s legacy endures.

“The statue, her grave, and a plaque dedicated to health workers caught up in conflict all need repair and renovation, and we are confident that the growing number of people who recognise Mary’s contribution to modern society will want to support that campaign.

“Ask anyone who Britain’s most iconic black historical figure is and you will probably get the answer “Mary Seacole”. Yet Mary, a nurse who cared for soldiers in the Crimean war nearly 150 years ago, was lost from history for nearly 100 years. Like so many black people who have contributed to our society, Mary was forgotten.

“That is until Connie Marks MBE and a number of other women of Caribbean heritage discovered her grave and inspired others to bring Mary’s story to life. Today, Mary is a celebrity and her place in history is at long last recognised.”

The memorial statue in honour of the Jamaica-born nurse was unveiled in June 2016 on the grounds of St Thomas Hospital, Westminster, overlooking the River Thames. It was the first statue of a named black woman in the city and is in honour of her heroine work to save British soldiers during the Crimean War in 1854-56.

Complete the statue

Over half a million pounds was raised, including money authorised by the Treasury, donations from organisations, philanthropic individuals, and ordinary people to complete the statue. It was unveiled by actress and broadcaster Baroness Floella Benjamin along with Lord Soley of Hammersmith who headed the Trustees of the Mary Seacole Statue Appeal.

Sterling said: “In the few years since the statue unveiling, it has become an important London landmark, an attraction for young diverse visitors from various social and racial backgrounds, to discover a brilliant role model, an important sculpture that draws on the story of a 19th-century heroine to make a statement about the sort of society Britain is trying to become. Mary is truly a woman of the people – her statue came about because of donations large and small, many from individuals craving a landmark that represents Britain’s diversity.

“Mary is more important today than ever. As we tackle racism in society and encourage those who promote diversity, it is important that Mary remain a focus for that work and an inspiration for coming generations of young people.”

Seacole’s grave in Northwest London is cared for by volunteers from the Mary Seacole Memorial Association. Persons wishing to donate can visit: https://gofund.me/d08ea4ec.