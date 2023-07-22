MoBay mayor injured in crash after leaving Sumfest

Mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Williams is in hospital nursing injuries sustained in a crash this morning in St James.

The Gleaner was informed that Williams, who was a patron at Night One of Reggae Sumfest, was heading home from the event when he hit the back of a truck.

Further details were not provided.

The impact caused Williams to sustain injuries.

He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he is admitted.

